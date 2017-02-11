City of Milwaukee Launches New Awareness Campaign for Lead Safe Milwaukee
City of Milwaukee leaders are rolling out an awareness campaign to advocate the prevention of lead based illnesses in children. The campaign was announced on Friday at Moody Park on Milwaukee's north side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US life expectancy falls
|15 hr
|latrina
|42
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|18 hr
|jesbrown
|27
|Roseanne's Italian Restaurant on Booth and Clark? (Jun '09)
|Fri
|Deb
|33
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|Fri
|A Caring Mom
|7
|CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents with Chronic Cond...
|Feb 9
|katiejcartwright
|1
|New Fondy Park aims to ease stormwater stress
|Feb 9
|Milwaukee
|1
|Club Sugar: Walker's Point residents want Club ... (Apr '10)
|Feb 6
|biteit
|18
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC