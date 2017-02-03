Can Grand Avenue really pull off this food hall thing?
And it seems they were correct. As Americans have grown increasingly more obsessed with all things culinary, food hall fever has swept the country like wildfire, with new inventive developments cropping up in large coastal cities like New York and Los Angeles, but also in cities like Omaha, Detroit and Nashville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin Greenfield
|7 hr
|Milwaukee
|2
|Harly
|7 hr
|Milwaukee
|1
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Feb 1
|marccymbo
|26
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
|US life expectancy falls
|Jan 29
|F U Mo Fos
|29
|Line cook salaries
|Jan 28
|Linecook
|1
|Inaugeration
|Jan 28
|Gruesome
|3
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC