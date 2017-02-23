Brilliant Fireball Streaks Over Milwaukee, Wows Skywatchers
A brilliant, bright-green meteor blazed through the sky just north of Milwaukee early this morning , and likely sprinkled space rocks into Lake Michigan. The falling space rock likely burned up in the sky about 10 to 20 miles north of Milwaukee, or about 100 miles north of Chicago, according to the American Meteorological Society .
