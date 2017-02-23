Brilliant Fireball Streaks Over Milwa...

Brilliant Fireball Streaks Over Milwaukee, Wows Skywatchers

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Live Science

A brilliant, bright-green meteor blazed through the sky just north of Milwaukee early this morning , and likely sprinkled space rocks into Lake Michigan. The falling space rock likely burned up in the sky about 10 to 20 miles north of Milwaukee, or about 100 miles north of Chicago, according to the American Meteorological Society .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Science.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US life expectancy falls 1 hr Go Blue Forever 36
News Club Sugar: Walker's Point residents want Club ... (Apr '10) 20 hr biteit 18
Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin Mon Burned and Destroyed 4
Heroin Greenfield Feb 3 Milwaukee 2
Harly Feb 3 Milwaukee 1
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Feb 1 marccymbo 26
News Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po... Jan 29 Solarman 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,065 • Total comments across all topics: 278,633,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC