Boy with special needs runs from classroom twice without teachers noticing
They told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV that teachers at Maple Grove Elementary let their 6-year-old boy wander blocks from school. Mason Zielski loves learning and playing with his younger brothers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|4 hr
|morning sunrise
|1
|Heroin Greenfield
|Fri
|Milwaukee
|2
|Harly
|Fri
|Milwaukee
|1
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Feb 1
|marccymbo
|26
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
|US life expectancy falls
|Jan 29
|F U Mo Fos
|29
|Line cook salaries
|Jan 28
|Linecook
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC