BMO Harris Bank Announces New Branch in Sherman Park
BMO Harris Bank announced plans to build a new branch across from its current temporary branch located on Fond Du Lac Avenue in order to strengthen ties to the Sherman Park Community said Jud Snyder, Senior Executive, Milwaukee, BMO Harris Bank in a press release on Thursday. "Today's announcement reinforces our commitment to the Sherman Park community," said Snyder.
