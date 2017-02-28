BelAir Cantina to open Madison location summer 2017
BelAir Cantina is finally making its way to Madison. This summer, the popular Milwaukee-based restaurant will be opening a spot near the Capitol Square, in the old Francesca's al Lago location.
