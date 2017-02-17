Barrett wants legislative action on i...

Barrett wants legislative action on illegal guns

There are 1 comment on the WIGM-AM Medford story from 17 hrs ago, titled Barrett wants legislative action on illegal guns. In it, WIGM-AM Medford reports that:

Last year, Milwaukee police officers seized more than 2400 illegally-carried firearms, and two months into the new year, police have seized more than 300 guns. Mayor Tom Barrett joined police on Sunday in displaying some of the weapons seized so far this year.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WIGM-AM Medford.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Milwaukee

Milwaukee, WI

#1 8 hrs ago
There are already laws against felons having guns. Just another ploy by the anti gun crowd - Tom Barrett.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Franklin location 5 hr dguetzkow 1
News Milwaukee, a city you "should totally move to" 8 hr Milwaukee 1
Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin 13 hr frosty7530 10
News FBI says Milwaukee fireman fugitive arrested in... 21 hr Milwaukee 1
News Milwaukee Child Abuse: Milwaukee child advocacy... (Dec '09) Mon Milwaukee 32
News US life expectancy falls Feb 17 Latrina 47
News Coalition Calls on Mayor Barrett to Speed Up So... Feb 17 Milwaukee 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,302 • Total comments across all topics: 279,042,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC