Barrett wants legislative action on illegal guns
There are 1 comment on the WIGM-AM Medford story from 17 hrs ago, titled Barrett wants legislative action on illegal guns. In it, WIGM-AM Medford reports that:
Last year, Milwaukee police officers seized more than 2400 illegally-carried firearms, and two months into the new year, police have seized more than 300 guns. Mayor Tom Barrett joined police on Sunday in displaying some of the weapons seized so far this year.
#1 8 hrs ago
There are already laws against felons having guns. Just another ploy by the anti gun crowd - Tom Barrett.
