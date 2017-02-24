Attempted robbers apologize after Milwaukee woman rebuffs crime
A Milwaukee woman held up at gunpoint by two men rebuffed their attempt to rob her and got an apology before they fled. Kristy Welch was returning home Monday following a ceramics class when the two men approached her while she was still in her car.
