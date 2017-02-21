At Milwaukee Christian Center, a focus on community persists
Editor's note: This article is one of an occasional Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service series profiling the 15 finalists for the Milwaukee Awards for Neighborhood Development Innovation . The Milwaukee Christian Center is a finalist for the BMO Harris Cornerstone Award, which recognizes an organization for its commitment and effectiveness over time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACLU Challenges Milwaukee Police Department's U...
|3 hr
|Milwaukee
|1
|Gizmodo: Park East freeway demolition changed M...
|23 hr
|Milwaukee
|1
|Chi Lites Recod Company Child Trust FundTheft
|Tue
|Oprah Chi Lites S...
|1
|New Franklin location
|Tue
|dguetzkow
|1
|Milwaukee, a city you "should totally move to"
|Tue
|Milwaukee
|1
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|Mon
|frosty7530
|10
|FBI says Milwaukee fireman fugitive arrested in...
|Feb 20
|Milwaukee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC