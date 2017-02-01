Artist Keefe plans Feb. 11-12 painting demonstration
Whitewater native and artist Shelby Keefe places name tags next to her paintings, which will be on display from Feb. 10 to March 29 at the Whitewater Arts Alliance Cultural Arts Center. When: Exhibit hangs from Feb. 10-March 29. Guest reception is from 1-4 Saturday, Feb. 11, and painting demonstration is from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Tickets: Registration payments of $20 for alliance members and $25 for nonmembers can be made to the Whitewater Arts Alliance, P.O. Box 311, Whitewater, WI 53190.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin Greenfield
|10 hr
|Milwaukee
|1
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|23 hr
|marccymbo
|26
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
|US life expectancy falls
|Jan 29
|F U Mo Fos
|29
|Line cook salaries
|Jan 28
|Linecook
|1
|Inaugeration
|Jan 28
|Gruesome
|3
|Wisconsin sued as teens claim unlawful conditio...
|Jan 28
|Gruesome
|3
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC