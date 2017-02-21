Are you the next owner of the East Side Red Dot?
The fate of the former East Side Red Dot, 2498 N Bartlett Ave., still hangs in the balance. In fact, as of today, the restaurant is for sale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cut the crap! How can we all help clean up our ...
|Fri
|Milwaukee
|1
|ACLU Challenges Milwaukee Police Department's U...
|Fri
|Milwaukee
|2
|WI Firefighter Downloaded Child Porn at Station
|Thu
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|1
|FBI says Milwaukee fireman fugitive arrested in...
|Thu
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|2
|Gizmodo: Park East freeway demolition changed M...
|Feb 22
|Milwaukee
|1
|Chi Lites Recod Company Child Trust FundTheft
|Feb 21
|Oprah Chi Lites S...
|1
|New Franklin location
|Feb 21
|dguetzkow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC