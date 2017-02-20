Aniplex of America Announces U.S. Theatrical Release of -KIZUMONOGATARI- PART 3: REIKETSU
Aniplex of America announced at their industry panel at Anime Milwaukee , their plans to premiere -KIZUMONOGATARI- PART 3: REIKETSU in the U.S. on April 7. This is the highly anticipated third and final installment of the -KIZUMONOGATARI- film series. Aniplex of America also confirmed that theater patrons will receive an exclusive giveaway item with each purchased ticket while supplies last.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SciFi Japan.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|1 hr
|frosty7530
|10
|FBI says Milwaukee fireman fugitive arrested in...
|9 hr
|Milwaukee
|1
|Milwaukee Child Abuse: Milwaukee child advocacy... (Dec '09)
|18 hr
|Milwaukee
|32
|US life expectancy falls
|Feb 17
|Latrina
|47
|Coalition Calls on Mayor Barrett to Speed Up So...
|Feb 17
|Milwaukee
|1
|City Sues To Shut Down Properties Linked To Dru...
|Feb 17
|Milwaukee
|1
|'Know Your Rights' is Survival Guide for Law En...
|Feb 14
|Go Blue Forever
|6
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC