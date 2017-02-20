Aniplex of America Announces U.S. Theatrical Release of -KIZUMONOGATARI- PART 3: REIKETSU

Aniplex of America announced at their industry panel at Anime Milwaukee , their plans to premiere -KIZUMONOGATARI- PART 3: REIKETSU in the U.S. on April 7. This is the highly anticipated third and final installment of the -KIZUMONOGATARI- film series. Aniplex of America also confirmed that theater patrons will receive an exclusive giveaway item with each purchased ticket while supplies last.

