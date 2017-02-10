Al Jarreau dies at 76; seven-time Gra...

Al Jarreau dies at 76; seven-time Grammy winner blended musical styles

Al Jarreau, a Grammy Award-winning singer whose versatile tenor voice and vibrant stage style blurred the lines between jazz, soul and pop music, died Feb. 12 at a Los Angeles hospital. He was 76. His publicist, Joe Gordon, announced the death, saying the singer had been treated for exhaustion.

