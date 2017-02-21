ACLU suit alleges MPD "stop-and-frisk" practices violate Constitution
Tracy Adams' son was 11 years old the first time he was stopped by Milwaukee police. The boy was at his friend's front door when an officer who had driven through a nearby alley asked him to come down off the porch; the officer didn't say why, according to Adams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cut the crap! How can we all help clean up our ...
|Feb 24
|Milwaukee
|1
|ACLU Challenges Milwaukee Police Department's U...
|Feb 24
|Milwaukee
|2
|WI Firefighter Downloaded Child Porn at Station
|Feb 23
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|1
|FBI says Milwaukee fireman fugitive arrested in...
|Feb 23
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|2
|Gizmodo: Park East freeway demolition changed M...
|Feb 22
|Milwaukee
|1
|Chi Lites Recod Company Child Trust FundTheft
|Feb 21
|Oprah Chi Lites S...
|1
|New Franklin location
|Feb 21
|dguetzkow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC