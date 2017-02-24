ACLU sues Milwaukee and accuses polic...

ACLU sues Milwaukee and accuses police of a unconstitutional, suspicionless stop-and-frisk programa

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

A new federal lawsuit accuses the Milwaukee Police Department of carrying out an “unconstitutional” stop-and-frisk program that disproportionately targets minority residents in the city. The lawsuit, which the American Civil Liberties Union said it plans to file Wednesday, states that the program “has created and deepened public fear of and alienation from the MPD, particularly among black and Latino residents.” The plaintiffs listed in the lawsuit are black or Latino people who were stopped while walking or driving at least once - and some more often - and say they were detained and questioned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cut the crap! How can we all help clean up our ... Fri Milwaukee 1
News ACLU Challenges Milwaukee Police Department's U... Fri Milwaukee 2
News WI Firefighter Downloaded Child Porn at Station Thu TheMilwaukeeRoad 1
News FBI says Milwaukee fireman fugitive arrested in... Thu TheMilwaukeeRoad 2
News Gizmodo: Park East freeway demolition changed M... Feb 22 Milwaukee 1
Chi Lites Recod Company Child Trust FundTheft Feb 21 Oprah Chi Lites S... 1
New Franklin location Feb 21 dguetzkow 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,461 • Total comments across all topics: 279,135,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC