ACLU sues Milwaukee and accuses police of a unconstitutional, suspicionless stop-and-frisk programa
A new federal lawsuit accuses the Milwaukee Police Department of carrying out an “unconstitutional” stop-and-frisk program that disproportionately targets minority residents in the city. The lawsuit, which the American Civil Liberties Union said it plans to file Wednesday, states that the program “has created and deepened public fear of and alienation from the MPD, particularly among black and Latino residents.” The plaintiffs listed in the lawsuit are black or Latino people who were stopped while walking or driving at least once - and some more often - and say they were detained and questioned.
