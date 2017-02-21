ACLU Challenges Milwaukee Police Depa...

ACLU Challenges Milwaukee Police Department's Unconstitutional...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Weekend

For the Last Eight Years, the Milwaukee Police Department Has Subjected Tens of Thousands of Innocent People to Unconstitutional Stops and Frisks, Disrupting Their Daily Lives Because They Are Black or Latino MILWAUKEE - The American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Wisconsin, and the law firm of Covington & Burling filed a class-action lawsuit today against the city of Milwaukee over its police department's vast stop-and-frisk program. The department targets tens of thousands of people without reasonable suspicion of criminal activity, the legal requirement for a police stop, making the program unconstitutional, the lawsuit says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gizmodo: Park East freeway demolition changed M... 14 hr Milwaukee 1
Chi Lites Recod Company Child Trust FundTheft Tue Oprah Chi Lites S... 1
New Franklin location Tue dguetzkow 1
News Milwaukee, a city you "should totally move to" Tue Milwaukee 1
Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin Mon frosty7530 10
News FBI says Milwaukee fireman fugitive arrested in... Feb 20 Milwaukee 1
News Milwaukee Child Abuse: Milwaukee child advocacy... (Dec '09) Feb 20 Milwaukee 32
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,813 • Total comments across all topics: 279,075,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC