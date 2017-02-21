A word on paczki and 10 spots to get your fix
Next week marks the beginning of Lent. And that means a host of Milwaukee bakeries are battening down their hatches and baking up a storm in preparation for "PA...czki Day," which takes place on Tuesday, Feb. 28. The holiday originated as a way to use up the fats and eggs before beginning a traditional Lenten fast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cut the crap! How can we all help clean up our ...
|Fri
|Milwaukee
|1
|ACLU Challenges Milwaukee Police Department's U...
|Fri
|Milwaukee
|2
|WI Firefighter Downloaded Child Porn at Station
|Feb 23
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|1
|FBI says Milwaukee fireman fugitive arrested in...
|Feb 23
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|2
|Gizmodo: Park East freeway demolition changed M...
|Feb 22
|Milwaukee
|1
|Chi Lites Recod Company Child Trust FundTheft
|Feb 21
|Oprah Chi Lites S...
|1
|New Franklin location
|Feb 21
|dguetzkow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC