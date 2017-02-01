A sneak peek at San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana
The ribbon has been cut at the new San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana, a passion project spearheaded by the Calderone Club's Gino Fazzari. The restaurant, which is located in the former Thai Palace at 838 N. Old World 3rd St., hosted soft openings this week.
