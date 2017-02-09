3 reasons to check out "Tony n' Tina'...

3 reasons to check out "Tony n' Tina's Wedding" this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

The beloved theater party "Tony n' Tina's Wedding" is returning to Milwaukee for a week-long, eight-show stay at Turner Hall Ballroom just in time for Valentine's Day beginning Friday, Feb. 10 and running through Saturday, Feb. 18. Here is a trio of reasons why you should RSVP yes for a spot at one of Turner Hall's tables this upcoming weekend. In case you thought all the red and pink decorating retailers just meant those colors are in vogue or you decided to skip this piece's second paragraph and the big bold words literally right above this one it's Valentine's Day weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin 1 hr A Caring Mom 7
News Midwest Meteor: Where Did You Come From, Where ... 2 hr Johnniez 1
CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents with Chronic Cond... Thu katiejcartwright 1
News New Fondy Park aims to ease stormwater stress Thu Milwaukee 1
News US life expectancy falls Wed latrina 40
News Club Sugar: Walker's Point residents want Club ... (Apr '10) Feb 6 biteit 18
Heroin Greenfield Feb 3 Milwaukee 2
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,193 • Total comments across all topics: 278,733,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC