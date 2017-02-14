3 choreographers set to unveil ballet...

3 choreographers set to unveil ballet programs developed in just three weeks

Take three choreographers , add a company of unknown dancers, toss in some music and give all of them just three weeks to create a full ballet. It's a challenge for everyone involved and it all comes to a culmination this weekend as the biannual Genesis Choreographer Challenge, hosted by the Milwaukee Ballet, gets underway at The Pabst Theater on Thursday night.

