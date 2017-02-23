23 students escape injury in school b...

23 students escape injury in school bus crash near Milwaukee

Read more: Star Tribune

All 23 students aboard a school bus escaped injury when it was involved in a three-way collision in the Milwaukee suburb of Greenfield. Authorities say the bus was taking students from Catholic Central High School in Burlington to Milwaukee for a play when the crash happened around 10 a.m. Monday.

