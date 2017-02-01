2 killed, 1 arrested in Milwaukee crash

2 killed, 1 arrested in Milwaukee crash

There are 1 comment on the WKOW-TV story from 14 hrs ago, titled 2 killed, 1 arrested in Milwaukee crash. In it, WKOW-TV reports that:

Two men are dead and a third is under arrest after their car slammed into a bridge pillar in Milwaukee. It happened around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday near 32nd Street and Hampton Avenue.

Milwaukee

#1 3 hrs ago
Heroin at work
