10,000-plus geeks expected to attend Anime Milwaukee
This weekend, Anime Milwaukee the largest anime convention in Wisconsin celebrates its 10-year anniversary. For those not completely sure, anime Almost 10,000 people attended Anime Milwaukee in 2016, which runs again this weekend, Feb. 17-19 at the Wisconsin Center, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave. A record-breaking crowd is predicted.
