Would we try this 3 team trade for D Howard
Milwaukee gets a Starting Center we can rotate Howard Henson and Moose at PF/C with Parker playing some PF...Other players come off the bench.... Now we could give Humprees for a trade exception if needed!!! Atlanta replaces howard with a slightly younger long term C, Evans Expiring contract Telly's semi short contract and a young SG in Vaughn NO gets a C/PF in Noel to pair with A Davis A Replacment SG/PG in Delly and an expiring contract of Splitter Philly gets s starting PG in Holliday and a Backup young vet big man in Plumblee... Plumblee with allow Philly to Resign Holliday to a long term FA deal!!!! This trade would also take a lot of defensive pressure off of Giannis and Moose!!! Interested in your comments.... Thanks FanPosts are user-generated blogs-within-the-blog.
Read more at Brew Hoop.
