Women's marches draw estimated 2.5 mi...

Women's marches draw estimated 2.5 million people across country

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Hill

More than 2.5 million people participated in marches across the country to protest President Trump on Saturday, according to a review of official and unofficial estimates from the nation's largest cities. Half a million people showed up on the National Mall and nearby streets for the Women's March on Washington, according to city officials, for an event that spurred similar demonstrations in several major cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US life expectancy falls 7 hr Blaze 20
Inaugeration Sat Hilda 2
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Fri maryjane12 24
Dumbocrats Jan 18 Hilda 1
Taxes Jan 17 Taxed 3
Space Aliens Jan 17 Greenie 4
tax hell Jan 17 Overtaxed 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,559 • Total comments across all topics: 278,147,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC