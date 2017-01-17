Women's marches draw estimated 2.5 million people across country
More than 2.5 million people participated in marches across the country to protest President Trump on Saturday, according to a review of official and unofficial estimates from the nation's largest cities. Half a million people showed up on the National Mall and nearby streets for the Women's March on Washington, according to city officials, for an event that spurred similar demonstrations in several major cities.
