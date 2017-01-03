Woman, victim of strong armed robbery by Chick-fil-A at West Towne Mall
A Middleton woman was the victim of a daytime strong-armed robbery near West Towne Mall this past Friday afternoon. The victim was walking on a sidewalk near Chick-fil-A when a teenager ran up and grabbed the 66-year-old's purse from her hand.
