Woman, victim of strong armed robbery by Chick-fil-A at West Towne Mall

1 hr ago Read more: WKOW-TV

A Middleton woman was the victim of a daytime strong-armed robbery near West Towne Mall this past Friday afternoon. The victim was walking on a sidewalk near Chick-fil-A when a teenager ran up and grabbed the 66-year-old's purse from her hand.

