There are 2 comments on the Reuters story from 11 hrs ago, titled Wisconsin sued as teens claim unlawful conditions in youth facilities. In it, Reuters reports that:

Wisconsin was sued on Monday over conditions at two juvenile detention facilities in the state's northeast, where teenagers claimed they are routinely subject to unlawful solitary confinement, shackling and pepper spray. The American Civil Liberties Union and Juvenile Law Center filed the lawsuit against Wisconsin Department of Corrections officials on behalf of four unnamed youths at the Lincoln Hills School for Boys and the Copper Lake School for Girls in Irma, Wisconsin.

Terry

Milwaukee, WI

#1 4 hrs ago
Sued by the very ones who made it so.
Gruesome

Milwaukee, WI

#2 3 hrs ago
Another set of teens steel car and commit suicide by car this week. No hearing necessary they are both dead.
