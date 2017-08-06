Weekend Preview, Jan. 6-8, 2017
The great Milwaukee weekend is here and so is your Weekend Preview! Listen to a tribute to Leonard Cohen or Who's Your Daddy Organ Trio, skate to some old school jams or classic "The Sound of Music." Cheer on your Brewcity Bruisers, Bucks, Packers and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Customer service
|Jan 4
|Rick Marino
|1
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Jan 4
|johnnyb
|18
|Hillary Clinton Hypnotism
|Jan 3
|Deispicable
|4
|US life expectancy falls
|Jan 3
|Next
|9
|Attempted Carjacking
|Jan 2
|Next
|1
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Dec 30
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|29
|Public Safety Survey Shows 70 Percent of Reside...
|Dec 27
|NextDetroit
|3
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC