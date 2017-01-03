Watch: First look at Phoenix Cocktail Club with Martin Moore
Downtown Milwaukee's newest bar crafting tasty cocktails and small plates, aka Phoenix Cocktail Club, is now open. Take a look at what to try in the former Duplex Bar about which our Lori Fredrich shared the delicious details last fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|11 hr
|sarahpardy
|20
|Space Aliens
|Mon
|Crazed
|2
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Mon
|Lawrence Wolf
|35
|US life expectancy falls
|Sun
|Semper Fi
|11
|Taxes
|Jan 7
|Taxed Silly
|1
|Customer service
|Jan 7
|Deispicable
|2
|Hillary Clinton Hypnotism
|Jan 3
|Deispicable
|4
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC