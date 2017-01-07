Warrant Withdrawal Wednesday: By The Numbers
In November 2016, Milwaukee Municipal Court launched a pilot project known as Warrant Withdrawal Wednesdays where defendants could appear in court and have warrants withdrawn and driver's license and car registration suspensions lifted. The court would evaluate the success of the program not just by the numbers listed below, but by compliance with payment and non-payment options worked out by participants.
