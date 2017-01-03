Walls of Strength project aims to ins...

Walls of Strength project aims to instill hope, courage and love in Milwaukee

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: OnMilwaukee

The idea formed late one night, when Lori Gramling was ruminating over presidential candidate Donald Trump's talk of building a wall. "I was so bothered by the negativity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Space Aliens 6 hr Crazed 2
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) 17 hr gregoryhouse 19
News US life expectancy falls Sun Semper Fi 11
Taxes Sat Taxed Silly 1
Customer service Sat Deispicable 2
Hillary Clinton Hypnotism Jan 3 Deispicable 4
Attempted Carjacking Jan 2 Next 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,423 • Total comments across all topics: 277,766,228

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC