Walls of Strength project aims to instill hope, courage and love in Milwaukee
The idea formed late one night, when Lori Gramling was ruminating over presidential candidate Donald Trump's talk of building a wall. "I was so bothered by the negativity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Space Aliens
|6 hr
|Crazed
|2
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|17 hr
|gregoryhouse
|19
|US life expectancy falls
|Sun
|Semper Fi
|11
|Taxes
|Sat
|Taxed Silly
|1
|Customer service
|Sat
|Deispicable
|2
|Hillary Clinton Hypnotism
|Jan 3
|Deispicable
|4
|Attempted Carjacking
|Jan 2
|Next
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC