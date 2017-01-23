Walker proposes welfare reform
Billed as "Wisconsin Works for Everyone," Walker toured the state Monday to unveil the package of reforms he said are built on those pursued by the then-Governor Tommy Thompson in the 1990s. "It's a full scale, comprehensive proposal, to reward work in the state of Wisconsin," Walker said during a press conference in Milwaukee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US life expectancy falls
|22 hr
|Happy Holidays
|21
|The Packers
|Sun
|The truth
|1
|Inaugeration
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|2
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Jan 20
|maryjane12
|24
|Dumbocrats
|Jan 18
|Hilda
|1
|Taxes
|Jan 17
|Taxed
|3
|Space Aliens
|Jan 17
|Greenie
|4
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC