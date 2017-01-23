Walker proposes welfare reform

Walker proposes welfare reform

7 hrs ago

Billed as "Wisconsin Works for Everyone," Walker toured the state Monday to unveil the package of reforms he said are built on those pursued by the then-Governor Tommy Thompson in the 1990s. "It's a full scale, comprehensive proposal, to reward work in the state of Wisconsin," Walker said during a press conference in Milwaukee.

