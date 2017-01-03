Walker announces $6 million Cream Puff Pavilion renovation
Walker announced Friday that he will propose spending $6 million to expand and renovate the Cream Puff Pavilion at State Fair Park outside of Milwaukee. Walker says the money will come entirely from private gifts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Customer service
|Jan 4
|Rick Marino
|1
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Jan 4
|johnnyb
|18
|Hillary Clinton Hypnotism
|Jan 3
|Deispicable
|4
|US life expectancy falls
|Jan 3
|Next
|9
|Attempted Carjacking
|Jan 2
|Next
|1
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Dec 30
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|29
|Public Safety Survey Shows 70 Percent of Reside...
|Dec 27
|NextDetroit
|3
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC