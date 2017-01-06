Video shows truck going over Milwaukee bridge
Newly-released video shows the moment when a truck flew off the Hoan Bridge in Milwaukee. It happened around 8:30 a.m. on December 19, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Customer service
|Jan 4
|Rick Marino
|1
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Jan 4
|johnnyb
|18
|Hillary Clinton Hypnotism
|Jan 3
|Deispicable
|4
|US life expectancy falls
|Jan 3
|Next
|9
|Attempted Carjacking
|Jan 2
|Next
|1
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Dec 30
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|29
|Public Safety Survey Shows 70 Percent of Reside...
|Dec 27
|NextDetroit
|3
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC