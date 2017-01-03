UWM Experts Available to Discuss Topi...

UWM Experts Available to Discuss Topics Related to the Trump Transition

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newswise

Scott Adams , health care, fiscal policy, education policy [email protected] 229-4812 403-0347 Professor of economics Scott Adams served as a senior economist on the President's Council of Economic Advisers in 2008-'09. His research interests include health economics and labor economics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Space Aliens 10 hr Crazed 2
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) 21 hr gregoryhouse 19
News US life expectancy falls Sun Semper Fi 11
Taxes Sat Taxed Silly 1
Customer service Sat Deispicable 2
Hillary Clinton Hypnotism Jan 3 Deispicable 4
Attempted Carjacking Jan 2 Next 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,995 • Total comments across all topics: 277,770,806

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC