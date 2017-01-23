Urban Spelunking: Spaghetti and secrets at the Wells Building
At many Milwaukee buildings history is layered atop history. And nowhere is that more true than at the Wells Building , 324 E. Wisconsin Ave., where the strata of history is topped with a hefty dose of spaghetti.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US life expectancy falls
|2 hr
|Bad Bob
|23
|Many Milwaukee Democrats Rally for Obamacare
|16 hr
|spud
|3
|Wisconsin sued as teens claim unlawful conditio...
|20 hr
|Gruesome
|2
|Rosie Odoald
|20 hr
|Bida
|1
|The Packers
|Sun
|The truth
|1
|Inaugeration
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|2
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Jan 20
|maryjane12
|24
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC