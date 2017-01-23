Urban Spelunking: Spaghetti and secre...

Urban Spelunking: Spaghetti and secrets at the Wells Building

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

At many Milwaukee buildings history is layered atop history. And nowhere is that more true than at the Wells Building , 324 E. Wisconsin Ave., where the strata of history is topped with a hefty dose of spaghetti.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US life expectancy falls 2 hr Bad Bob 23
News Many Milwaukee Democrats Rally for Obamacare 16 hr spud 3
News Wisconsin sued as teens claim unlawful conditio... 20 hr Gruesome 2
Rosie Odoald 20 hr Bida 1
The Packers Sun The truth 1
Inaugeration Jan 21 Hilda 2
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Jan 20 maryjane12 24
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,246 • Total comments across all topics: 278,228,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC