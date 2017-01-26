Urban spelunking: Building a hotel in the old Joey Buona's

"It's a seven-story building made out of wood and brick," says Bear Development's S.R. Mills, as we gaze through a cream city brick arch, down into what will become elevator shafts in the new Homewood Suites hotel that the Kenosha-based developer is retrofitting into the old Button Block, 500 N. Water St. Ironically, had the 1892 building which just snuck in before steel frames became the norm for such structures been erected with steel, Mills says, it may have met its demise in a blaze that took place in 1992. Steel, Mills says, would likely have melted or bent.

