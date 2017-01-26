Urban spelunking: Building a hotel in...

Urban spelunking: Building a hotel in the old Joey Buona's

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

"It's a seven-story building made out of wood and brick," says Bear Development's S.R. Mills, as we gaze through a cream city brick arch, down into what will become elevator shafts in the new Homewood Suites hotel that the Kenosha-based developer is retrofitting into the old Button Block, 500 N. Water St. Ironically, had the 1892 building which just snuck in before steel frames became the norm for such structures been erected with steel, Mills says, it may have met its demise in a blaze that took place in 1992. Steel, Mills says, would likely have melted or bent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US life expectancy falls Tue Bad Bob 23
News Many Milwaukee Democrats Rally for Obamacare Tue spud 3
News Wisconsin sued as teens claim unlawful conditio... Tue Gruesome 2
Rosie Odoald Tue Bida 1
The Packers Jan 22 The truth 1
Inaugeration Jan 21 Hilda 2
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Jan 20 maryjane12 24
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,754 • Total comments across all topics: 278,274,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC