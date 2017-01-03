Umphrey's McGee Expands Spring Tour 2017
Chicago sextet Umphrey's McGee has announced a new batch of 2017 tour dates. The newly added dates span late March through late April and feature Big Something as support for most shows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
