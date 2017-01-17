Turtle Creek expected to flood
People who live near Turtle Creek might see minor flooding as the creek reaches flood stage Wednesday night and Thursday, forecasters said. Sarah Marquardt, a meteorologist and hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Sullivan, said Turtle Creek is at roughly 7.4 feet, just below flood stage of 7.5 feet.
