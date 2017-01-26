Trumpa s immigration order strands gr...

Trumpa s immigration order strands green card holders who were outside country

Protesters at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport demonstrate against President Donald Trump's executive order banning people from certain Middle Eastern and North African countries from entering the United States Protesters assembled at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday after two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country. One reportedly was released, but only after spending 24 hours in handcuffs, a lawyer said.

