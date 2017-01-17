Trump and "Disgraced" open on the same day
It could hardly be more appropriate to our times that The Milwaukee Rep unveils a Pulitzer Prize-winning play about Muslims in America the very week that we are getting a new president who has made Muslims a target of his vitriolic political campaign. The show is "Disgraced," the first play written by Brookfield Central graduate Ayad Akhtar and the one that earned the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for best drama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US life expectancy falls
|8 hr
|fatale
|19
|Taxes
|17 hr
|Taxed
|3
|Space Aliens
|17 hr
|Greenie
|4
|tax hell
|17 hr
|Overtaxed
|1
|looking for info on MistrissMegan
|Mon
|Diva
|2
|Sperb, Eugene R. 'Gene' (Jan '10)
|Sun
|lance kuester
|2
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Jan 14
|chris
|23
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC