Trump and "Disgraced" open on the same day

It could hardly be more appropriate to our times that The Milwaukee Rep unveils a Pulitzer Prize-winning play about Muslims in America the very week that we are getting a new president who has made Muslims a target of his vitriolic political campaign. The show is "Disgraced," the first play written by Brookfield Central graduate Ayad Akhtar and the one that earned the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for best drama.

