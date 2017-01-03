Trocadero closing mid-month, new concept on the way
After 16 years, Trocadero, 1758 N. Water St., will close its doors and the owners the Milwaukee-based Wild Planet Hospitality Group will move toward its latest concept. "With all of the improvements and changes happening across the city and particularly the East Side, we thought this was the perfect time to jump on board and be a part of that change," said Drew Deuster, managing partner of Wild Planet Hospitality Group.
Read more at OnMilwaukee.
