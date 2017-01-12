Trial set for ex-Milwaukee officer charged in fatal shooting
Attorneys in the case of a former Milwaukee police officer accused of fatally shooting a black man have told a judge there will be a June trial. The agreement between District Attorney John Chisholm and defense attorney Richard Kohn came during a hearing Thursday.
