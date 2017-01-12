Trial set for ex-Milwaukee officer ch...

Trial set for ex-Milwaukee officer charged in fatal shooting

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

Attorneys in the case of a former Milwaukee police officer accused of fatally shooting a black man have told a judge there will be a June trial. The agreement between District Attorney John Chisholm and defense attorney Richard Kohn came during a hearing Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Space Aliens 17 hr Crazed 3
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... 19 hr Sparks1567 45
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Wed joefinn 21
News US life expectancy falls Jan 8 Semper Fi 11
Taxes Jan 7 Taxed Silly 1
Customer service Jan 7 Deispicable 2
Hillary Clinton Hypnotism Jan 3 Deispicable 4
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,296 • Total comments across all topics: 277,854,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC