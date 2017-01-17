These 6 photos of MPS kids getting fr...

These 6 photos of MPS kids getting free glasses will make your day

9 hrs ago

Because who couldn't use a smile, here are six irresistible images of kids at Milwaukee Public Schools' Browning Community School, 5440 N. 64th St., getting free eye tests and glasses thanks to a partnership between Wisconsin Vision, the Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association, Milwaukee Public Schools, and Prevent Blindness Wisconsin. Via a program called Clear Days Ahead, optometrists, opticians and volunteers provided eye exams to more than 100 kids at Browning and another nearly 100 at Barack Obama School of Career and Technical Education late last autumn, and MTEA lensman Joe Brusky was there to capture it in pixels.

