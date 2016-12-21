The altercation at the Alternate Site

By mid-1972, the Alternate Site created the year before by County ordinance in response to youth disturbances at Water Tower Park two years earlier had settled into peaceful co-existence with its neighbors, the police and ordinary citizens enjoying warm summer days along Milwaukee's lakefront. Nestled in a natural alcove across from McKinley Beach, the site was really an ideal location, with the bluff behind and the lake across absorbing music which had previously rattled residents of homes on the East Side, as well as patients at St. Mary's Hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.