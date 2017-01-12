That's no moon...
NASA claims this image taken by the Cassini probe depicts Saturn's moon Mimas with the distinctive Herschel Crater, but we know better. From NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute : Named after the icy moon's discoverer, astronomer William Herschel, the crater stretches 86 miles wide -- almost one-third of the diameter of Mimas itself... This view looks toward the anti-Saturn hemisphere of Mimas.
