That's no moon...

That's no moon...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Boing Boing

NASA claims this image taken by the Cassini probe depicts Saturn's moon Mimas with the distinctive Herschel Crater, but we know better. From NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute : Named after the icy moon's discoverer, astronomer William Herschel, the crater stretches 86 miles wide -- almost one-third of the diameter of Mimas itself... This view looks toward the anti-Saturn hemisphere of Mimas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US life expectancy falls 52 min fatale 13
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) 14 hr carlj 22
Space Aliens Thu Crazed 3
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... Jan 11 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 44
Taxes Jan 7 Taxed Silly 1
Customer service Jan 7 Deispicable 2
Hillary Clinton Hypnotism Jan 3 Deispicable 4
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Ivory Coast
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,876 • Total comments across all topics: 277,886,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC