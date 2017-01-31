Take a fantastic voyage to see Coolio at Mad Planet on Feb. 24
'Tis the season for old school rap artists to come to Milwaukee, apparently. Coming hot off the heels of R. Kelly and Snoop Dogg last month, Coolio as first reported by Milwaukee Record will pop by The Mad Planet to perform at a very special Friday Retro Dance Party on Feb. 24. The 21-and-over event will open at 9 p.m., with a $15 cover charge at the door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|Sun
|Solarman
|1
|US life expectancy falls
|Sun
|F U Mo Fos
|29
|Line cook salaries
|Jan 28
|Linecook
|1
|Inaugeration
|Jan 28
|Gruesome
|3
|Wisconsin sued as teens claim unlawful conditio...
|Jan 28
|Gruesome
|3
|Many Milwaukee Democrats Rally for Obamacare
|Jan 24
|spud
|3
|Rosie Odoald
|Jan 24
|Bida
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC