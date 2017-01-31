Take a fantastic voyage to see Coolio at Mad Planet on Feb. 24

'Tis the season for old school rap artists to come to Milwaukee, apparently. Coming hot off the heels of R. Kelly and Snoop Dogg last month, Coolio as first reported by Milwaukee Record will pop by The Mad Planet to perform at a very special Friday Retro Dance Party on Feb. 24. The 21-and-over event will open at 9 p.m., with a $15 cover charge at the door.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.