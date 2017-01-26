Sweet Sweet reissues a slew of Milwaukee music to advance reunion gig

On Saturday, March 18, Turner Hall Ballroom will host an extravaganza of Milwaukee band reunions , and by the time the six bands hit the stage, four of them will have recently reissued some of their recorded oeuvre thanks to a member of a fifth. Big Mother Gig, The Probers , You're Pretty , Slurr, Pet Engine and F.S. Camels are slated to play the show, which starts at 6:30 p.m. In advance of the gig, the latter four will reissue late '90s CDs on Sweet Sweet Records, a label run by Richard Jankovich of Big Mother Gig.

