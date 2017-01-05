Suspect drops cell phone at scene after Milwaukee robbery
Police picked it up and then the robber called the phone, admitting it was his, but not knowing police were on the other end. A Janesville family is struggling both emotionally and financially just days after their son, Jordan White, was pulled from the Rock River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Customer service
|22 hr
|Rick Marino
|1
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Wed
|johnnyb
|18
|Hillary Clinton Hypnotism
|Tue
|Deispicable
|4
|US life expectancy falls
|Tue
|Next
|9
|Attempted Carjacking
|Jan 2
|Next
|1
|Public Safety Survey Shows 70 Percent of Reside...
|Dec 27
|NextDetroit
|3
|Stingray
|Dec 24
|rtoo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC