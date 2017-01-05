Suspect drops cell phone at scene aft...

Suspect drops cell phone at scene after Milwaukee robbery

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

Police picked it up and then the robber called the phone, admitting it was his, but not knowing police were on the other end. A Janesville family is struggling both emotionally and financially just days after their son, Jordan White, was pulled from the Rock River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Customer service 22 hr Rick Marino 1
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Wed johnnyb 18
Hillary Clinton Hypnotism Tue Deispicable 4
News US life expectancy falls Tue Next 9
Attempted Carjacking Jan 2 Next 1
News Public Safety Survey Shows 70 Percent of Reside... Dec 27 NextDetroit 3
Stingray Dec 24 rtoo 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,556 • Total comments across all topics: 277,628,316

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC