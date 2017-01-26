Sunrise over the bike: Fyxation unveils new custom-painted bicycle
Last year around this time the search for a new Milwaukee flag began to heat up as various outlets came out for and against the official civic design . Eventually, more than 1,000 submissions were narrowed down and the public chose between five finalists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US life expectancy falls
|Tue
|Bad Bob
|23
|Many Milwaukee Democrats Rally for Obamacare
|Jan 24
|spud
|3
|Wisconsin sued as teens claim unlawful conditio...
|Jan 24
|Gruesome
|2
|Rosie Odoald
|Jan 24
|Bida
|1
|The Packers
|Jan 22
|The truth
|1
|Inaugeration
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|2
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Jan 20
|maryjane12
|24
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC